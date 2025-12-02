Kenny Atkinson reveals what he texted Donovan Mitchell ahead of beating Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson found himself saying something he had never said to Donovan Mitchell before.

In fact, something he has never done as a coach.

After Mitchell exploded for 43 points in the Cavaliers’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday, ending a frustrating three-game losing streak, Atkinson admitted he had asked his star guard to go for 40.

It was an unusual request, but one that reflected both the urgency of the moment and Atkinson’s trust in Mitchell’s ability to carry the team when needed.

“No, I don't think it's a good thing. I don't like that process where we have to rely on [Mitchell] so much, but it kind of is what it is.

“We had a little text exchange before the game. I said, ‘You've got to go for 40 tonight.’ I’ve never said that to a player. If you take 30 shots, I'm good with it.

Kenny on Cavs reliance on Mitchell:



“If you take five or six bad ones, we're good with it, and I've never kind of said that to him or any player, but that was, you know, he kind of felt that I felt that we needed him tonight. I just had to get a W.”

Before their 135-119 blowout of Indiana, the Cavaliers had been struggling, dropping three straight and showing flashes of inconsistency on both ends of the floor.

They needed a spark, a return to the aggressive, confident style of basketball that defines them. Mitchell embraced that challenge completely.

Mitchell’s performance was a reminder of why he remains one of the NBA’s most dynamic scoring guards. Against the Pacers, he broke down the defense, attacking the hoop and finding his signature pull-up jumper to go 16-for-27 from the floor.

Mitchell dictated the rhythm of the game — a blend of aggression, control, and timely playmaking that allowed others to get involved. Jaylon Tyson added 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter each scored 13, with a majority of their points coming off Mitchell, who dished six assists and pulled down nine boards.

Monday’s victory was more than just a win. It represented a much-needed return to form for a Cavaliers team that hadn’t been playing its best basketball.

But Mitchell, aware of the talent on this Cavs team, regardless of the injury problems that have been a thorn in their side, still wasn’t impressed after the final buzzer sounded.

“Honestly, this is what we should be doing, I don't think there's anything to celebrate,” Mitchell said.