SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Harrell interested in Clippers return, but on radar of others

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to retain power forward Montrezl Harrell but will have some competition in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and Harrell share a "mutual interest" in re-joining forces next season.

Harrell, 26, is 6-foot-8 and will be an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team. Charania did not note which other teams might have an interest, as free agency isn't expected to start for another month or two, with the the salary cap still not yet determined.

The Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are all expected to have interest, though none could come close to signing him at the moment.

Harrell struggled in the playoffs after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season. He also had a run-in with Clippers forward Paul George after Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Denver Nuggets, according to Charania.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

baskets

Agent dumps Lawson after controversial post results in CBA ban

Former NBA guard's Instagram story reportedly gets him kicked out of Chinese pro league for life.

Sam Amico

Lue, D'Antoni and Donovan vying for 76ers' coaching opening

Philadelphia general manager Elton Brand expected to move to second round of interviews within next week.

Sam Amico

Rival teams suspect Clippers will try to make deal for playmaker

Los Angeles seems likely to try to avoid repeat of disappointing playoff finish by adding to roster this offseason.

Sam Amico

Bulls begin to narrow coaching search with some familiar names

Kenny Atkinson and Wes Unseld Jr. among those who reportedly have impressed during Chicago interview process.

Sam Amico

Pacers interview ex-Thunder coach Donovan for coaching vacancy

Indiana's search for new main man on sideline reportedly also includes former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons Avdija makes sense for Hornets at No. 3

Israeli forward might be the right fit for Charlotte with his strong playmaking skills and ability to finish.

Danny Thompson

Thunder forward Hervey signs with Lokomotiv Kuban

Former Texas-Arlington standout lands one-year deal ahead of free agency period.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers begin life in Cleveland bubble, preparations for 2020-21

Majority of veterans, including Kevin Love and Collin Sexton, scheduled to embark on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves add online talent-evaluator Gershon to scouting role

Minnesota becomes latest to show that NBA teams are taking work of website recruiting analysts seriously.

Sam Amico