Harrell interested in Clippers return, but on radar of others

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to retain power forward Montrezl Harrell but will have some competition in free agency.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Clippers and Harrell share a "mutual interest" in re-joining forces next season.

Harrell, 26, is 6-foot-8 and will be an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with any team. Charania did not note which other teams might have an interest, as free agency isn't expected to start for another month or two, with the the salary cap still not yet determined.

The Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are all expected to have interest, though none could come close to signing him at the moment.

Harrell struggled in the playoffs after averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season. He also had a run-in with Clippers forward Paul George after Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals vs. the Denver Nuggets, according to Charania.