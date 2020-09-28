SI.com
AllCavs
NBA Finals: Dates, times, odds, where to watch, where to stream

Sam Amico

It's precisely what everyone predicted a year ago, when the 2019-20 season actually tipped off -- the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, with all games played at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

OK, maybe not.

But this has been no ordinary year, no ordinary season, and here we are, with the Finals beginning at a time when the 30 teams are usually reporting to training camp and getting ready for preseason games.

For the first time ever, the Finals will be forced to go head-to-head with the NFL, college football and MLB playoffs.

Below is the full schedule (all times Eastern):

  • Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
  • Game 1: Sept. 30, 9 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 2: Oct. 2, 9 p.m. (ABC) 
  • Game 3: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 4: Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 5: Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC)*
  • Game 6: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)*
  • Game 7: Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)*
  • *If necessary

According to Kelly Woo of Tom's Guide, the best VPN to stream games is ExpressVPN.

"If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can get those channels via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now," Woo wrote. "Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which starts at $30 a month."

LeBron James and the Lakers are heavy favorites. You can check out the odds here.

