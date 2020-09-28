NBA Finals: Dates, times, odds, where to watch, where to stream

It's precisely what everyone predicted a year ago, when the 2019-20 season actually tipped off -- the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, with all games played at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

OK, maybe not.

But this has been no ordinary year, no ordinary season, and here we are, with the Finals beginning at a time when the 30 teams are usually reporting to training camp and getting ready for preseason games.

For the first time ever, the Finals will be forced to go head-to-head with the NFL, college football and MLB playoffs.

Below is the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

Game 1: Sept. 30, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Oct. 2, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Oct. 6, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Oct. 9, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 6: Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Game 7: Oct. 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)*

*If necessary

