Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have voted to boycott the remainder of the NBA season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Charania, the rest of the teams taking part in the vote were in favor of continuing the playoffs.

Six teams boycotted their playoff games Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Bucks doing so first. Players from all teams inside the Orlando bubble held a meeting inside a ballroom on the Disney campus later in the evening to determine next steps.

Charania reported that Lakers star LeBron James left the meeting following the vote. The meeting, also attended by coaches and referees, concluded shortly before 11 p.m. EST, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

"Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that -- without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue?" Charania reported. "LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him."

James told the owners he wants them to be more involved and take action on social justice and racial issues, per Charania.

Along with players from the Bucks and Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers agreed to take part in the playoff boycott.

“We are calling for justice for Jacob Blake and demand the officers be held accountable,” Bucks guard George Hill told reporters. “For this to occur, it is imperative for the Wisconsin State Legislature to reconvene after months of inaction and take up meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality, and criminal justice reform.”



Multiple team owners showed support for the boycotts, with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss saying on Twitter that she stood by the players "today and always."

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the defending Toronto Raptors may leave the Disney campus altogether. The Raptors are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 slated for Thursday.

"There have been discussions amongst several teams, notably Toronto, about going home," Mannix reported.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quoted one veteran player as saying that the "season is in jeopardy."

The NBA Board of Governors have reportedly scheduled a special meeting for Thursday.