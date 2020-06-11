Heat in search of another star, linked to Antetokounmpo, Beal, Oladipo

Jostling for playoff position is nice, but it's never enough for the Miami Heat. With Pat Riley in charge, the Heat have always had a championship-or-bust approach.

So for Miami, it's the same as it ever was.

After acquiring Jimmy Butler via trade last summer and adding free agent surprises Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson, the Heat are now being linked to Washington Wizards shooting star Bradley Beal.

They also intend to make a serious run at Milwaukee Bucks forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in 2021 free agency, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Antetokounmpo and Oladipo are expected to be unrestricted free agents at the end of next season.

"(The Heat) have made it known, ‘We are going to target free agents in that summer of 2021.' Not only Giannis, Victor Oladipo as well," Charania said on a Complex podcast.

As for Beal, both the Wizards and Beal's agent have recently stressed no move is on the way. Beal supposedly wants to stay in Washington. The Wizards are determined to keep him. But those types of rally cries are ever set in stone.

And the Heat aren't the only team with an interest.

"The Heat, the Lakers, New Orleans. ... Those are the teams I've heard," Charania said.

Of course, even without one of the aforementioned stars, the Heat seem well on their way to good things.

They were 41-24 at the NBA hiatus, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They will be among the 22 teams completing the regular season at Walt Disney World in Orlando at the end of next month.

And as Shandel Richardson of Sports Illustrated relayed, the time off has allowed their injuries to heal. So they'll be completely healthy when the season resumes.

That alone is scary enough. Eventually adding a talent such as Antetokounmpo, Beal or Oladipo would likely be even scarier.