Silver to hold calls with GMs, team owners as NBA moves toward resuming

Sam Amico

It's nearing decision time for the NBA and more important conference calls are on the way.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will hold a conference call with the league's general managers on Thursday. A call with team owners is scheduled to take place a day later.

The league and it's teams and ramping up toward a resumption of the 2019-20 season, believed to be slated for late July in either Orlando or Las Vegas (or possibly both).

Last week, ESPN reported teams are expecting to hear from the league early next week as to when full rosters can return to their practice facility. That is expected to be followed by 14 days of quarantine and two-to-three weeks of training camp.

It is not yet known if the league will finish the regular season or head straight to the playoffs. A report from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said the NBA is exploring the idea of a 20-team playoff format -- the 16 with the best records at the hiatus, followed by the next best four.

NBA union president Michele Roberts intends to speak with players from all 30 teams this week, as ESPN's Ramon Shelburne reported.

“It’s time. It’s time,” Roberts told Shelburne. “It’s been two and a half months of, ‘What if?’ My players need some level of certainty. I think everybody does.”

While some level of collective bargaining is expected, Roberts told Shelburne it's doubtful the players will want to hold a vote on returning under the guidelines set forth by the league.

Meanwhile, non-playoff teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, both recently of four straight Finals matchups, may not play another game until late December or January, when next season is expected to resume.

