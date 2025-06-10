NBA Insider Offers More Details on Cavaliers Star Darius Garland's Injury
Less than a month after seeing their 2024-25 campaign come to an end, the Cleveland Cavaliers have taken a serious blow heading into the 2025-26 season. All-Star guard Darius Garland, who was dealing with a nagging toe injury during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, recently underwent surgery, leaving his status in doubt to start next season.
Garland suffered the injury during a March 23, regular-season game against the Utah Jazz. The 25-year-old guard went on to play nine of the last 11 games despite the injury, but then re-aggravated the ailment in Game 2 of Cleveland's first round playoff series with the Miami Heat.
Initially, Garland's toe injury was viewed more as a minor, nagging injury that Garland would have to play through. Internally, though, it appears Garland and the franchise understood it was much more severe than it seemed. to the point where it determined surgery was the best path forward.
However, true to his competitive nature, Garland left no stone unturned on what would be the option for his long-term health and his enduring commitment to help the Cavaliers win with him on the court. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Garland consulted with multiple doctors before deciding that surgery was the right decision.
"I'm sure he was trying to avoid that," Windhorst said when discussing Garland's four to five month recovery. "So, there's a lot of things to take from [that]. One, he obviously saw a lot of opinions and the doctors said surgery. Two, the injury that he was fighting through, really since late March, really affected him.
"That 34 percent he shot against the Pacers, because, you know, where you really draw the line is after Game 2 against the Heat. That's where he appeared to really make it worse."
So, although Garland consulted multiple doctors, surgery was the best path forward for him, his health, and his play on the court. Now his focus now turns to rehabbing in order to be back healthy as early as possible when he returns to the floor.