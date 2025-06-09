Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Major Darius Garland Injury Update
One of the key storylines for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the postseason was the accumulation of injuries to the roster as the playoffs continued.
Darius Garland was one of the members of the Wine and Gold who dealt with an injury during the playoffs. His lingering toe injury caused him to miss multiple games across the two series and time at the end of the regular season.
The Cavaliers announced on Monday that their All-Star point guard underwent surgery to fix his toe.
"Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland underwent successful surgery today to repair his great toe injury," said the press release.
"The procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Strasser at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in consultation with Cavaliers team doctor, Dr. James Rosneck (Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine), and Dr. Bob Anderson (OrthoCarolina). His status will be updated as appropriate, following a progression of treatment and rehabilitation in approximately 4-5 months. Garland is expected to make a full recovery and resume basketball activities by the start of training."
Garland is coming off a phenomenal resurgent season in which he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers are the best version of themselves when Garland is on the court. However, even when DG was playing in the postseason, he didn't look like himself, and it was clear the toe injury was limiting the shifting guard.
With an estimated recovery time of 4-5 months, Garland's status for the start of next season could be uncertain.
