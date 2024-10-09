4 Cleveland Cavaliers Players Most Likely To Be Traded
The Cleveland Cavaliers opted not to make any trades this summer, but that does not mean they will refuse to swing any deals during the regular season.
The Cavaliers have until February to decide on trades, so there is plenty of time for Cleveland to assess the situation.
In the meantime, here are the four Cavs players most likely to be traded this year.
Jarrett Allen
Following the 2023-24 campaign, speculation swirled that the Cavaliers could move Jarrett Allen in order to open things up offensively for Evan Mobley.
Instead, Cleveland decided to sign both Allen and Mobley to contract extensions, doubling down on its rather controversial frontcourt—from a stylistic standpoint—heading into the coming season.
However, just because the Cavs extended Allen does not mean he is untouchable.
The Cavaliers gave him a three-year, $91 million deal, meaning he is now under contract through 2029 on a very affordable salary.
Allen is still just 26 years old and is a terrific defender, so he has plenty of value even with his fresh contract. If Cleveland doesn't like the looks of its frontcourt, it could still trade Allen (although he cannot be dealt until January).
Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson is unquestionably one of the Cavs' best trade chips if they want to try and add another veteran piece to bolster their roster.
The Cavaliers just selected Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft, and the University of California product put on a show in Summer League, demonstrating his versatility on both ends of the floor.
If Cleveland decides it wants to bring in an extra scorer between now and the trade deadline, you can bet that Tyson will be one of the first names rival executives mention in trade discussions.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert is the Cavs' best bench scorer, but it isn't like he is irreplaceable.
Yes, LeVert averaged a solid 14 points per game in a reserve role last season, but he did it on rather subpar 42.1/32.5/76.6 shooting splits.
The 30-year-old has never been an efficient scorer, instead having value as more of a microwave scorer in bunches.
Still, there are other teams that could certainly stand to add a player like LeVert, and given that he is entering the final year of his contract, the Cavaliers may see fit to trade him.
Darius Garland
This is pretty much the worst-case scenario for Cleveland.
If the Cavs decide to trade Darius Garland, it means that things simply are not working and that they have ultimately opted to blow up their core four.
Right now, the Cavaliers seem intent on giving the Garland-Donovan Mitchell backcourt pairing another shot, and rightfully so. After all, they worked really well together two years ago, and Garland had that broken jaw that severely limited him last season.
But let's say things continue going sideways (or worse) for Garland in Cleveland this year. It could prompt the Cavs to move him before the February deadline in an attempt to try and shake things up for a potential playoff run.