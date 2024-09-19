Analyst Describes Cleveland Cavaliers' Offseason In One Painful Word
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made any notable additions this offseason, but that does not mean they haven't been busy.
The Cavaliers agreed to contract extensions with Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and also re-signed Isaac Okoro.
But is that continuity enough to challenge the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference?
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus does not think Cleveland is quite there yet, and he used one painful word to describe the Cavs' offseason.
Almost.
Pincus likes the Cavaliers' roster, calling the top of their rotation one of the NBA's best. However, he makes it clear that Cleveland needs more.
The question is, how do the Cavs go about doing that?
Pincus notes that the Cavaliers are now in the luxury tax, and given the league's strict new salary cap rules, that could make things troublesome for the club.
He also states that Cleveland must decide whether or not Caris LeVert—whose contract expires next summer—is a long-term piece.
The Cavs certainly have a lot of decisions to make over the next year, and if it becomes evident that things aren't working out between now and the NBA trade deadline in February, you have to wonder if the Cavaliers will make some rather drastic changes.
Cleveland has remained adamant that it won't tinker with its "core four" of Mitchell, Mobley, Allen and Darius Garland, but you have to figure that isn't set in stone, particularly if the Cavs have a disappointing first half of the 2024-25 campaign.
We'll see if the Cavaliers can make any significant progress this coming season.