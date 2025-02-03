Analyst Exposes Major Trade Deadline Concern for Cavaliers
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and some seismic shifts have already happened, as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a shocking deal with the Dallas Mavericks.
But what about the Cleveland Cavaliers? Will they be making any moves?
The Cavaliers are in a rather difficult position because of their financial situation, as they are already a shade over the luxury tax and need to be careful about any money they take back in a possible trade.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has suggested that ducking the luxury tax will represent a considerable concern for Cleveland before Feb. 6, as it will make it challenging for the Cavs to partner up with another team in a deal.
"Everyone who makes more than [Tristan] Thompson's $2 million this season is actually important to the Cavs' short- or long-term plans," Hughes wrote. "Sam Merrill ($2.1 million) isn't expendable for nothing, and rookie Jaylon Tyson ($3.3 million) shouldn't be a salary dump a little over halfway into his first season. The further up the pay scale you go, the more integral the player is to Cleveland's championship pursuit."
We have heard that Caris LeVert could be a potential trade piece for the Cavaliers given that he is in the final year of his deal, but he has comprised a crucial part of Cleveland's run thus far.
Unfortunately, the Cavs are short on realistic trade assets, which could make for a rather quiet deadline for the squad.
That wouldn't necessarily be the worst thing in the world, as the Cavaliers have managed to carve out the best record in the NBA with their current roster, but it would also be nice for Cleveland to add another piece or two for a playoff run.