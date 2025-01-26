Analyst Predicts Cavaliers to Make Bold Trade Deadline Splash
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and one of the most interesting teams to watch in the process is the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers are headed for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and don't have many clear needs, but it never hurts to seek improvements.
Of course, the question is whether or not Cleveland can actually swing a major trade without disrupting team chemistry.
While we have heard various rumors about the Cavs' plans, it is looking like it may be a rather quiet deadline for a Cavaliers squad that doesn't have a whole lot of tradeable assets.
However, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels that Cleveland general manager Koby Altman may ultimately make a significant splash before Feb. 6, especially with rumors that the Cavs have inquired about Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson.
"Can they put together a deal that entices Brooklyn and is palatable for the Cavaliers?" Cornelissen asked. "Whatever the answer to that question, Altman is not playing it safe or taking it easy this season. Instead, he is exploring every possibility, including aggressive swings for the fence to make this team better. ... For now, however, the one thing that we know the Cavaliers are doing is calling about significant upgrades. That's the kind of bold action Cleveland fans should be cheering him for."
All things considered, it's one thing to make phone calls. It's another thing to actually get a deal done.
When it comes to Johnson, for example, the Nets are surely looking for a rather sparkling trade package given that he is under contract through 2027. The Cavaliers simply may not have what it takes to acquire the breakout scorer.
But Altman does appear to be trying to make something happen.