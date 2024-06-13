Analyst Predicts Cavaliers To Have This Mindset During NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is quickly approaching and the Cleveland Cavaliers currently have the 20th pick in the first round.
The Cavs could go in several directions with this draft pick given their roster’s needs.
ESPN’s draft analysis, Jermey Woo, gave his prediction on what the Cavs will do with their first-round pick and what their mindset will be once their on the clock.
“In the middle of a coaching change, the Cavs are casting a wide net at No. 20,” wrote Woo. “They have needs across the depth chart, some uncertainty around the roster next season, and their own picks outgoing in the coming years. There's a more pronounced need for frontcourt help, but Cleveland will likely take a best-available approach, whether that's drafting a potential immediate contributor or taking a player in need of further development to log meaningful minutes.”
Taking the best player available is likely a good plan for Cleveland given their roster needs. Cleveland won their first playoff series in six years last postseason, but there are still holes on the roster that need to be filled even if Koby Altman decides to run the roster back next year.
Selecting a forward makes the most sense for immediate team needs, but Cleveland may also need a guard depending on Donovan Mitchell’s future. An argument also can be made that the Cavs need another big man off the bench even with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the roster.
With all that being said, winning now should remain the team’s focus no matter what position they draft on June 26. Adding a player who is ready to contribute to an NBA rotation is the best way to start Cleveland's offseason moves.