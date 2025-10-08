Back-to-back mistakes from new Cavs player leads to loss against Chicago Bulls
Cleveland's first preseason game started off strong as head coach Kenny Atkinson had his starting lineup open the matchup. With a notable addition to the lineup being Jaylon Tyson playing alongside the usual starters.
Tyson was the starting shooting guard in the starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell at point cuard. With Tyson in the starting lineup, it shows the second year player's step up from him this offseason that Atkinson had discussed previously.
The first quarter was split in half for the starters and the supposed bench lineup for the team this year. It was all Cavaliers in the first as they outscored the Bulls 37-26 with Evan Mobley leading the team in scoring with 10 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter was a different story. Although the starters opened the quarter, the Bulls were successful in stopping Mobley and Mitchell as the team did not nail a single three-pointer in the 12 minutes.
At the end of the half, it was tied at 57 a piece with De’Andre Hunter leading the team with 12 points and a good first half offensively where he shot 5-for-6 with 6 rebounds to go with it.
As they entered the third quarter it was back to the Cavs basketball from the first quarter and it was led by guard Craig Porter Jr. who went 4-for-4 from the field and had three shots beyond the arc as well.
The third quarter would also be where fans would get their first looks at second-round draft pick Tyrese Proctor who scored 14 points on the night.
Proctor was sure to get time in the preseason after his praise from the front office and coaching staff, and he did not disappoint.
As the Cavs entered the fourth, that was where changes were made to the team. Luke Travers, Killian Hayes, Thomas Bryant and Tristan Enaruma all made their introduction to the game and played all 12 minutes. Proctor split the quarter with Miller Kopp.
In the closing minutes of the game, it was tight between the two teams with Chicago getting a lead with 30 seconds left in the game to give the Bulls a two point lead.
Travers was able to draw a foul with the chance to tie the game, but only hit one of his two free throw opportunities. But without the normal starters and players on the roster last season, Atkinson was looking for somebody else to save the game and help get the team a win.
Enter newly acquired center Thomas Bryant. Cleveland got a stop with five seconds left on the clock. Bryant dribbled down the court looking to win the game, only to get blocked by Dalen Terry with .3 seconds left on the clock.
With only this last attempt to win the game. The ball was lobbed to the rim from out of bounds to Bryant, who could not get both hands on the ball securely to score and that was it for the game.
Bulls take a close win from Cleveland 118-117 as Hunter and Porter Jr. both score17 points.
Cleveland meets Chicago again on the road on Thursday the 9th for their second preseason matchup at 8 p.m.