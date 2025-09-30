Five things to know about new Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant
The Cleveland Cavaliers added depth to their frontcourt last week, signing center Thomas Bryant, a proven veteran who brings size, energy, and championship experience to a roster with high hopes this season.
For Cavs fans unfamiliar with the newest addition, here’s a closer look at Bryant’s journey and what he brings to Cleveland.
From Indiana to the NBA
Bryant first made a name for himself at Indiana University, where he showcased a mix of size, athleticism, and hustle.
A 6-foot-10 big man with a high motor, he helped lead the Hoosiers to the Sweet Sixteen in 2016 before declaring for the draft after his sophomore year.
He was selected 42nd overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, but quickly landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Early in his career, he bounced between the NBA and G League before finding a larger role with the Washington Wizards.
Finding His Footing in Washington
Bryant truly began to show his potential with the Washington Wizards. In the 2018–19 season, he averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, shooting over 61% from the field. His relentless effort on the glass and ability to run the floor made him a fan favorite.
Unfortunately, injuries slowed his progress. A torn ACL in 2021 sidelined him for nearly a year, but Bryant fought back and reestablished himself as a reliable rotational big.
A Champion with Denver
In 2023, Bryant joined the Denver Nuggets and was part of the roster that captured the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship. While his on-court role was limited during the playoff run, he provided valuable depth behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and contributed during the regular season.
That championship pedigree is something he now carries with him to Cleveland.
Pacers Playoff Run
Most Cavs fans will remember Bryant from the Cavs and Pacers second-round playoff series this past season, where Bryant brought energy off the bench and may not have filled up the stat-sheet, but his toughness and ability to stretch the floor gave the Cavs troubles.
What Bryant Brings to the Cavs
The Cavs already boast one of the league’s top frontcourts with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but adding Bryant provides both insurance and versatility. He’s known for his physicality, hustle, and ability to stretch the floor as a big man.
The Cavs physicality has been a weakness over the past few seasons, and bringing in Bryant will hopefully give them a boost off the bench.
Bryant is appealed by the role that Cleveland is offering to him and is excited to bring his energy to this team, where his new teammate is a familiar face.
Donovan Mitchell noted that he played against Thomas Bryant in AAU and has known him since he was nine years old.
Bryant may not be a flashy signing, but he represents an upgrade over last season’s backup, Tristan Thompson. If he can stay healthy and play his role, the Cavaliers’ frontcourt depth will be in much better shape heading into 2025–26.