A Brandon Ingram to Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Still Makes Sense
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a relatively quiet NBA offseason so far.
After falling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, many expected the Cavaliers to get aggressive this offseason. That hasn't been the case so far, but there is still time left to make a big move or two.
While they haven't added much outside talent, they have taken care of their own.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have all received major contract extensions this offseason. However, the move to extend Allen kept Cleveland's options open.
Earlier in the offseason, the Cavaliers were viewed as the top trade suitor for New Orleans Pelicans' star forward Brandon Ingram. That move could still make a lot of sense at this stage in the offseason.
Ingram is one of the most pure scorers in the NBA. That is an area that Cleveland could use more help. He would be able to take a lot of pressure off of Mitchell.
At 26 years old, Ingram would fit the long-term mold that the Cavaliers need. He would be a long-term addition who would immeidately make them a much more serious contender in the Eastern Conference.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pelicans, Ingram ended up playing in 64 games. He averaged 20.8 points per game to go along with 5.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds. In addition to those averages, he shot 49.2 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range.
Should Cleveland pursue a trade for Ingram, it seems very likely that New Orleans would want Allen back in return. While the Cavaliers have not wanted to move Allen, it would be a smart move.
It isn't very often that a team has the opportunity to acquire a talent like Ingram. His ability to score and his age would be exactly what Cleveland needs. Allen is a quality piece for the front-court, but he doesn't make the same kind of impact that Ingram does.
Add in the fact that Mobley is more than ready to take over the starting center job with his long-term max contract and a trade involving Allen seems even more feasible.
All of that being said, the Cavaliers may not have interest in moving Allen. However, if they do, Ingram would still be a perfect fit and trading Allen for him would boost the team's chances of contention this coming season.