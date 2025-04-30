Browns Defender Makes Bold Statement About Cavaliers-Pacers Playoff Series
The Indiana Pacers completed one of the most miraculous playoff comebacks in NBA history on Tuesday night, rallying with an 8-0 run in the final 35 seconds of overtime to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-118.
The win clinched a series win over the Bucks in just five games, ensuring Indiana would reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive year. The Pacers will face the Cavaliers beginning on Sunday, May 4, after Cleveland handled the Miami Heat in a lopsided four-game sweep.
The Pacers will likely be a tough challenge for the Cavaliers, but Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II seems to think that the Cavs will easily take care of Indiana. He took to social media on Tuesday to share his thoughts, predicting a second consecutive sweep for Cleveland.
"Tyrese Haliburton, Glass Curtain, Pockets Hurtin, Baby Burkin… Cavs in 4," Newsome said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
This isn't the first time Newsome has posted his support for the Cavaliers. On April 20, during Cleveland's series-opening 121-100 win over the Heat, Newsome gave a similar message.
"Miami Heat, Summer Heat, Preheat, Overheat…. Cavs in 4," Newsome said.
Newsome is entering his fifth season with the Browns after Cleveland selected him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old defensive back has played in 54 games for the Browns with 42 starts and has logged 34 pass breakups, 155 tackles and three interceptions during his career.