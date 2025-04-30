Cavs Insider

Cavaliers To Face Pacers In Next Round Of NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the Indiana Pacers in the NBA's Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Tommy Wild

Jan 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After dismantling the Miami Heat in four games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have learned who their next opponent will be in the NBA Playoffs.

Twenty-four hours after Game 4, the Cavaliers found out they'll be playing the Indiana Pacers after their Game 5 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana will be a tough task for the Cavaliers, who were just 1-3 against the Pacers in the regular season.

In those matchups, Cleveland averaged 116.3 points while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc.

Not only has Indiana's defense played well against the Cavaliers, but the Pacers' offense has also picked apart Cleveland with some big performances by individual players.

Donovan Mitchell (45) goes up for a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43)
Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In two games this season, Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 30 percent from the field.

Whether it's Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland tasked with guarding Haliburton, they'll have their hands full for the entire series.

Pascal Siakam has also played well against the Cavaliers this season. He's averaging 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his three games against Cleveland.

The matchup between him and Evan Mobley will be one of the key storylines.

The biggest question lies with their own roster, though.

Darius Garland missed the last two games of the first round of the playoffs with a toe injury.

This could be a high-scoring series for both teams, and the Cavaliers will need all the firepower they can get.

DG's availability, or lack thereof, could be a deciding factor in who reaches the Eastern Conference Finals.

Published
