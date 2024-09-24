Caris LeVert's Possible Role With Cavaliers For 2024-25 Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers tip off the 2024-25 NBA season in about a month. With the season coming so fast, let's look at Caris LeVert and his possible role with the Wine and Gold under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
Caris LeVert 2023-24 Recap
LeVert is coming off another solid season as the Cavaliers' six-man. He averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc.
Caris was a crucial depth piece for the Wine and Gold and was considered their six-man averaging 28.8 minutes off the bench.
Possible Role With Cavaliers For This Season
Cleveland's roster remains largely unchanged heading into the season. Each player's role will likely be similar this upcoming season as well. LeVert will once again come off the bench and be the sparkplug and leader for the second unit.
But we could see a little bit of change in LeVert's role.
The Cavs currently have questions about the backup point guard. Yes, they have Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome, but will there be enough minutes for them to be in the full-time rotation? The Cavs already have limited minutes available.
Perhaps, we could see LeVert be Cleveland's primary ball handler at times next season.
This is something Caris said he was open to when Cleveland was thin at point guard last season, and Kenny Atkinson sometimes relied on LeVert to lead the offense going back to their Brooklyn Nets days.
Letting LeVert run point guard duties isn't a perfect fix for Cleveland's roster shortcomings. But he could sometimes assume this role with the second unit, which would be the best way to find more time for Cleveland's other guard-forward combos, Isaac Okoro and Jaylon Tyson.
Where LeVert Must Improve
LeVert is at his best when he's heading downhill and driving to the basket. He's never been known as an elite outside shooter, but it hasn't been a liability in his game, either.
However, last season was a down year for LeVert's three-point shooting. He shot just 32 percent from behind the arc on 4.9 attempts a game. Whether it be finding better looks or hitting open shots, this is something that LeVert has to improve this upcoming season.