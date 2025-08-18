Cavaliers Big Man Jarrett Allen Learns His NBA 2K26 Ranking
Although pre-launch rankings for every iteration of NBA 2K are arbitrary on paper, they do sometimes carry weight.
Sure, the top 100 players in NBA 2K26 will fluctuate as the 2025-26 NBA season rolls along. However, even if it's for a fleeting moment, there's a definitive case to be made for how NBA players rank among their peers heading into the upcoming regular season. For Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen, it's an indication that his game isn't as criminally underappreciated as some might typically say.
Before the launch of NBA 2K26, 2K Games, the title's developer, shared that Allen is the game's 59th-best player. Allen finished just ahead of Orlando Magic sharpshooter Desmond Bane but still trails fellow star big men Rudy Gobert (57), Lauri Markkanen (54), and Kristaps Porzingis (53).
Surprisingly enough, 59th is where Allen finished in NBA 2K25's Top 100. Both are an improvement on his 63rd-best ranking for NBA 2K24, but will Allen be able to climb any higher? Or is he at his proverbial peak on the virtual hardwood?
Will Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen see his game hit another level?
At his core, Allen's greatest strength on the court is that he's consistent. Regardless of the opponent, Allen will find ways to protect the paint, challenge drives to the rim, crash the glass, and force opposing defenses to adjust whenever he converts easy looks at the bucket off of teammate's assists.
However, despite Allen's consistency to give the Cavaliers a nightly double-double, there are limitations that come in spite of his reliable play.
Simply put, Allen's skillset doesn't jive with that of a modern NBA big man. That's why players like Markkanen and Porzingis, who can both stretch out opposing defenses with their three-point acumen, are ranked higher than him. It's also why fellow Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, whose rank hasn't been revealed yet, will likely rank higher than Allen.
This isn't to Allen's fault, of course. His no muss, no fuss approach is what has made him Cleveland's most reliable player. However, unless he suddenly has a Brook Lopez-like shooting wrinkle added to his offensive arsenal, he won't see his name climb higher on the Top 100 players for NBA 2K27.