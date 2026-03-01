Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last time out, the Cavaliers decided to give rest to James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, who are hurt and still recovering from injuries.

In Detroit, something stood out in the loss. Despite not having arguably the two best players, the Cavs almost pulled off a major win. In the end, it was a really disappointing overtime loss 122-119.

That means the team is on a two game losing streak and falling away from the Knicks for third in the East, but they can get a game back tonight when they visit the Nets in Brooklyn.

There will be no Mitchell once again, but after the showing against Detroit, it is not as much of a problem that it has been in the past. With guys stepping up in his absence.

The loss to the Pistons was really unfortunate especially because with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, it was all Cavaliers. It should not be a loss to be worried about in the end.

Focusing on the Nets tonight is going to be important. If all the players are thinking about the next game against Detroit on Tuesday, they give the Nets an opportunity to take over and win this one.

They may not be the best team in the NBA, but losing focus on your current opponent can still cause an issue.

An important note on the Cavaliers and Pistons game. The NBA announced that some end of game decisions were called incorrectly that could have given the Cavs a chance to win the game.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Nets game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Nets: Egor Demin (foot) is out. Nicolas Claxton (thumb) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Donovan Mitchell (groin) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out. James Harden (thumb) is questionable. Keon Ellis (finger) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Nets

Nolan Traore

Terrance Mann

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Clowney

Nicolas Claxton

Cavs

Dennis Schroder

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavs at Nets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -12

O/U: 222.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley double-double. +270.

Cavaliers 119, Nets 107: It will be up to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen again to help this offense. They both scored over 20 while also almost getting a double-double a piece.

When these two teams played a little over a week ago the Cavs beat them 112-84. They can easily go out and blow them out again, which would be ideal if Kenny Atkinson is looking to give Mobley and Allen rest before the Pistons game.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 3 vs. Detroit

Sunday, Mar. 8 vs. Boston