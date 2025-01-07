Cavaliers Bringing History, Facing History In Matchup Vs. Thunder
The NBA currently has two teams with fewer than 10 losses so far this season, one in each conference.
And they are set to face each other for the first time this year on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
When the teams enter play on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be a league-best 31-4. Their next opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder, will be a Western Conference-best 30-5 on the season.
Both of these teams have been playing historically well nearly halfway into the season, setting the stage for a marquee matchup and potentially an early NBA Finals preview.
The Wine and Gold have won each of their last 10 games by double-digits, which is their longest such winning streak in franchise history. Cleveland has also gone 14-1 in its last 15 contests, last suffering a defeat back on Dec. 8.
During their 10-game winning streak, the Cavaliers are averaging 125.2 points, 18.5 three-pointers, and 31.8 assists per game, while outscoring opponents by an average of 16.6 points per contest.
Similarly, the Thunder are currently on a 15-game regular-season winning streak, which is their longest such streak in franchise history. They have also gone 19-1 in their last 20 regular-season games, last losing back on Dec. 1. Of note, while Oklahoma City lost the 2024 NBA Cup championship game on Dec. 17, this defeat did not count as a regular-season game.
The Cavaliers and Thunder have also excelled against their respective opposite conferences. The Wine and Gold are a perfect 10-0 against Western Conference opponents this season, while Oklahoma City is 11-0 against the Eastern Conference.
With the incredible amount of success both teams have had so far this season, it will certainly be a clash of the titans on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.