Cavaliers Coach Receives High Expectations From NBA General Managers

A recent survey indicates that NBA GMs believe Cleveland's Kenny Atkinson will make a strong impact on the Cavaliers this season.

Oct 10, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
One week from Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to begin their 2024-25 regular season with a road contest against the Toronto Raptors.

But Cleveland still has two preseason games remaining before head coach Kenny Atkinson makes his regular season debut at the helm of the Cavaliers.

While most of the Wine and Gold's roster remains the same from last year, the NBA believes that its new head coach will make a strong impact on the team this season.

Back on October 8, the 2024-25 NBA.com GM Survey gave Atkinson 20% of the votes for which new or relocated head coach will make the biggest impact on his new team. Atkinson was tied for the second-most votes for this category with former Cleveland Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was hired by the Detroit Pistons this offseason.

Cleveland has steadily improved over the past three years, reaching the NBA Play-In Tournament in 2021-22, the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2022-23, and the Eastern Conference Semifinals a season ago for the first time since 2017-18.

Atkinson is no stranger to the NBA Playoffs as a head coach, as he guided the Brooklyn Nets to the postseason during the 2018-19 campaign and finished fifth in the NBA Coach of the Year voting that season.

The 57-year-old was not the only member of the Cavaliers to receive recognition in the 2024-25 NBA.com GM Survey. Evan Mobley was tied for the second-most votes for which player is most likely to have a breakout season.

With the regular season right around the corner, Cavaliers fans will hope that Atkinson can indeed make a strong impact in his first campaign with the team and help lead them to a deep playoff run.

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

