Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Earns Major Recognition From NBA Execs
The NBA general manager survey for the 2024-25 season has been released, and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley has earned some love from the execs.
One of the questions in the survey asked which NBA player would be most likely to break out this year, and Mobley finished tied for second place with 10 percent of the vote.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama also received 10 percent.
Mobley is entering his fourth NBA season and is widely considered to be the wild card for the Cavaliers heading into the year.
The 23-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 30.6 minutes a night while shooting 58 percent from the floor.
Mobley did not take the major offensive step that many were expecting last season. There is still hope that he will further develop his offensive repertoire, which includes extending his range to beyond the three-point line consistently.
The former No. 3 overall pick did make 37.3 percent of his triples last year, but on very low volume (1.2 attempts per game).
Cleveland signed Mobley to a massive contract extension over the summer, so clearly, the Cavs are betting on him moving forward.
There was some speculation earlier in the offseason that the Cavaliers could potentially trade Jarrett Allen to open things up for Mobley in the frontcourt, but Cleveland opted to ink Allen to a long-term deal, as well.
We'll see if Mobley can prove the executives right this coming season. If he does, the Cavs will be in great shape.