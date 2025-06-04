Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Coach Could Be Top-Tier Candidate for Knicks

The Knicks’ coaching search could shake the Cavaliers to their core, especially if it disrupts the bond at the heart of their franchise.

Evan Dammarell

December 20, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Jazz 104-74. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
When the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after their deepest playoff run in 25 years, it wasn’t just a seismic moment for the franchise, it was a ripple felt back in Cleveland. That’s because one of the more logical and increasingly popular names to succeed Thibodeau is none other than Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.

Bryant’s name carries real weight in New York. He spent four seasons under Thibodeau with the Knicks and has strong ties to the organization, most notably with executive William Wesley, who initially pushed for Bryant’s hiring back in 2020. But what makes this coaching rumor especially impactful for Cleveland is Bryant’s deep-rooted connection with Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell.

Bryant’s relationship with Donovan Mitchell goes far deeper than the typical player-coach dynamic. It’s a decade-long personal partnership built on trust, mentorship, and mutual respect. Bryant isn’t just another voice in Mitchell’s ear. He’s the voice. The one who can challenge him without pushing him away, who knows when to press and when to listen.

He’s been Mitchell’s steady guide through the highs and lows of his career, both on and off the court. With Mitchell entering a crucial two-year stretch on his contract and the Cavaliers’ championship hopes gaining urgency, losing Bryant would mean more than just a staff shakeup. It could fracture a key part of the foundation that Cleveland has worked so hard to build around its franchise star.

With Bryant a finalist for the Phoenix Suns job and a seemingly serious name in the Knicks' coaching conversation, Cleveland once again finds itself in a vulnerable position. Losing Bryant wouldn’t just be about losing a sharp basketball mind. It could potentially impact the Cavaliers' championship hopes.

For a Cavaliers team navigating uncertainty this offseason, keeping Bryant matters. His stock as a future head coach is rising fast. Whether it’s Phoenix or New York, Cleveland may need to prepare for the possibility that one of their most important behind-the-scenes figures may soon be leading a team of his own.

Evan Dammarell
EVAN DAMMARELL

