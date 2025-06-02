Cavaliers' Two Top Assistants Emerge as Finalists for NBA Head Coach Opening
The Phoenix Suns’ head coaching search has narrowed down to two finalists, both of whom are from the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, associate head coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott have emerged as the finalists for the position.
Both Bryant and Ott played a vital role with the Cavaliers this season, and either being a finalist for the Suns is a testament to the incredible foundation Cleveland built this past season under NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson.
For the Cavaliers, the news is bittersweet. On one hand, it validates the elite caliber of the Cavs’ coaching staff, especially with how Cleveland thrived in their first year under Atkinson. However, on the other, it threatens to disrupt a delicate ecosystem
Bryant’s relationship with Donovan Mitchell is more than a player-coach bond. It’s a personal partnership forged over a decade. He’s the voice Mitchell trusts most, the mentor who can challenge him without alienating him, and the sounding board during the highest-pressure moments. With Mitchell entering a pivotal two-year stretch on his contract, with Cleveland's championship aspirations heightened, any loss to his support system could ripple far beyond the sidelines.
Ott’s potential exit is equally significant. The former Michigan State video coordinator has become one of the NBA’s premier talent developers. Under Ott's guidance, Evan Mobley blossomed into a Defensive Player of the Year and an All-NBA selection, which might help a Suns team that was abysmal defensively last season.
It’s no small thing when your assistants are considered too good to keep. It means you're doing something right. But for Atkinson and the Cavaliers, the challenge now becomes: how do you keep doing it without them?