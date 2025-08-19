Cavaliers' Darius Garland, Evan Mobley Earn High Honors in NBA 2K26
Although the Cleveland Cavaliers may not have a player in the top 10 of NBA 2K26’s statistics, the franchise’s young core is receiving recognition in a major way.
As 2K Games continues to reveal its Top 100 players ahead of the video game’s September release, the Cavaliers are well represented. Center Jarrett Allen appeared earlier on the list at No. 59. In the latest round of rankings, however, guard Darius Garland and forward Evan Mobley made significant climbs that signal growing respect for their impact and potential.
Garland checked in at No. 36 overall, a massive jump from his No. 75 ranking in last year’s edition.
The improvement reflects his importance to Cleveland’s offense and his growing stature among the league’s top guards. Despite missing time last season, Garland still averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists in 30.7 minutes per game. He earned his second All-Star selection and finished in the top ten of media voting for the NBA’s Comeback Player of the Year award.
Whenever Garland was on the floor, he was the driving force behind coach Kenny Atkinson’s offense. His playmaking, pace, and ability to stretch defenses helped Cleveland establish one of the league’s most effective attacks. The higher placement in NBA 2K26 highlights his influence and positions him among the elite point guards in the game.
Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is in a league of his own in NBA 2K26
Mobley’s rise, meanwhile, was even more dramatic when compared to Garland's.
The 23-year-old forward secured the No. 26 spot after being ranked 46th last year. That surge comes after the best season of his career. Mobley earned his first All-Star appearance, won the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and was named First Team All-Defense for the second time in his career.
His defensive dominance has been a constant since his rookie year, but under Atkinson, he also took a significant step on offense. Mobley became a focal point of Cleveland’s two-way play, pairing his rim protection with an improved scoring presence. That combination solidified his reputation as one of the league’s premier big men.
The jumps for Garland and Mobley underline the potential of the Cavaliers’ core as they look to push deeper into the Eastern Conference race. With both players still entering their prime years, their recognition in NBA 2K26 may be only the beginning.