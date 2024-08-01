Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Reacts To Jarrett Allen Contract
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Jarrett Allen to a three-year, $91 million contract extension on Wednesday, and Donovan Mitchell seems thrilled about the news.
On Thursday, Mitchell took to social media to post his reaction to Allen's new deal.
Mitchell's jubilant reaction does not come as much of a surprise.
The All-Star guard clearly has an affinity for Allen, and earlier this offseason, it was reported that Mitchell did not want to lose the big man as a teammate.
The Cavaliers ended up signing Mitchell to an extension last month, and it's entirely possible that retaining Allen for the long haul was something Mitchell asked Cleveland to do.
The Cavs acquired Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz shortly before the 2022-23 campaign. Many felt that Mitchell would ultimately force his way out of Cleveland, but the top-tier scorer ultimately decided to stay.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers landed Allen as part of a four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets back in January 2021.
Allen made the All-Star team in his first full campaign in Cleveland in 2021-22 and has been a steady presence in the club's frontcourt ever since.
There was some speculation that the Cavs could potentially trade Allen in order to open things up for Evan Mobley offensively, but obviously, the Cavaliers had other ideas.
Allen's pact marks the third major extension Cleveland has doled out this offseason. Mitchell came first, followed by Mobley. The Cavs also signed Darius Garland to an extension two years ago.