Cavaliers' Eastern Conference Rival Named Potential Trade Suitor For Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering an offseason full of uncertainty.
They don't have a head coach yet. Donovan Mitchell's status is up in the air. Jarrett Allen's name has been thrown around in trade rumors.
Then, there is Darius Garland, who some feel may get dealt if the Cavaliers ultimately sign Mitchell to a lucrative contract extension.
Sam Quinn of CBS Sports has already compiled a list of potential trade destinations for Garland, and among them is the Orlando Magic, who Cleveland defeated in the first round of the playoffs earlier this spring.
Quinn mentions Magic big man Franz Wagner as someone they could potentially send to the Cavs in a trade package for Garland, although his massive dip in three-point shooting this past season could be a cause for concern.
So, why would the Cavaliers trade Garland?
Well, Garland is a Klutch Sports client, and The Athletic reported last month that the agency would prefer a trade for the guard if Cleveland re-ups with Mitchell.
The Mitchell-Garland pairing has certainly not been a disaster for the Cavs, as they won 51 games last season and went 48-34 while making it to the second round of the playoffs this year. That being said, Garland's numbers have noticeably dipped since Mitchell's arrival, particularly this season when he averaged 18 points per game on rather modest 44.6/37.1/83.4 shooting splits.
Still, the Cavaliers seem rather firm in their stance to hold on to both scorers, making a Garland trade unlikely. At least right now.
Plus, would Cleveland really send Garland to Orlando? The Cavs and Magic were very evenly matched this year, finishing fourth and fifth in the Eastern Conference, respectively. The Cavaliers then outlasted the Magic in a seven-game first-round playoff series.
If Cleveland does move Garland, it would seem more appropriate for the club to trade him to a Western Conference squad. Quinn also mentions the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans as possible landing spots, which would make a lot more sense.