Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers have strung together multiple wins in a row. Their recent three game road trip was going to be a tough one without Jarrett Allen with the team but Evan Mobley came through in his absence.

In New Orleans, the Cavs struggled to build a lead against the Pelicans with Zion Williamson's team going on multiple runs before the end of the first three quarters. It looked like it was going to be similar to some of the recent losses the Cavs have suffered where they could not get their shots going.

But a 26-6 run in the final seven minutes of the game and a major team up of James Harden and Donovan Mitchell gave the Cavs a much needed win 111-106 and a three game win streak.

Right now, Cleveland is at a point where they really need to start putting wins together, which is whatMitchell said postgame when talking about the team's winning streak.

Finding some form right now is vital with the playoffs just 12 games away.

Tonight, they have their final regular season matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Magic are in a tough spot right now with the Atlanta Hawks having gone on a major winning run and have won 15 of their last 16 games and put the Magic in a Play-In spot now.

Orlando is going to be playing hard and working to get back in the top six and it is the Cavs job to not let them get advantage.

Allen's absence has been a struggle, but as of right now they are starting to figure things out while he recovers from the injury.

When he comes back, everybody being healthy is the most important thing to focus on.

Where to watch the Magic at Cavs game?

Channel: NBC and Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is questionable.

Magic: Jalen Suggs (illness) is out. Anthony Black (abdomen) is out. Franz Wagner (ankle) is out. Jonathan Isaac (knee) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Magic

Jevon Carter

Desmond Bane

Tristan Da Silva

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr.

Magic at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -10.5

O/U: 230.5

Best Bet: James Harden over 30 points. +500.

Cavaliers 125, Magic 116: Fouls were the major issue for the Cavs on the 11th when these two last played. The Magic made more free throws than the Cavs even attempted.

Being aggressive without fouling like they have in the three game road trip would help in getting a win tonight.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Mar. 25 vs Miami

Friday, Mar. 27 vs. Miami