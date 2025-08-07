Cavaliers G League Affiliate Announce Unique Opportunity
Rather than playing NBA 2K this fall, pretending they're on the roster, Cleveland Cavaliers fans can try and live the dream to wear wine and gold next season.
Today, the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavaliers, announced the dates for the team's open tryouts on Sunday, September 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at HoopTech in North Ridgeville.
The Charge staff will be on hand to evaluate prospects through numerous drills and on court situations during the session to assess their athletic performance and basketball skills. Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to earn an invite to Charge training camp in October without having to declare for the 2025 NBA G League Draft. Registration and eligibility information can be found at ClevelandCharge.com or by clicking here.
Included with registration, participants will receive a numbered Charge 2025 open tryout shirt as well as two tickets to a select Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game at Rocket Arena. Note, there will be no spectators permitted at the tryout.
How to register for Charge tryouts
To signup for this fall's Charge tryouts, interested participants need to follow three simple steps.
STEP 1
Print and fill out the 2025 Local Player Tryout Registration Form, Player Release & Eligibility Form, and Medical Consent & Authorization Forms. Forms can be found here.
STEP 2
Pay the $200 Registration fee online. Your spot in Cleveland's fall tryouts will not be reserved until you pay the $200 Registration fee. To pay the fee, click here.
STEP 3
Scan the completed documents and email them to chargetryouts@gmail.com.
OR
Mail the documents to the Cleveland Clinic Courts, ATTN: Charge Open Tryouts, 6101 Brecksville Rd. Independence, Ohio 44131 by the designated tryout pre-registration date (documents MUST be received by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 19th).
Best of luck to those who register for the Charge's fall open tryouts. Hopefully, you have what it takes to be the next stone unturned, grinding it out for your chance to join the Cavaliers on a two-way contract next season.