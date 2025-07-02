Cavaliers Ink Former Kentucky Scoring Star to Exhibit 10 Deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are building their roster for the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League 2025 event and, according to reports, have signed former Kentucky Wildcats star Jaxson Robinson to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Although Robinson did miss the back half of the season due to a wrist injury, he still had a huge impact whenever on the floor for the Wildcats last season. In 24 apperances, Robinson averaged 13.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, showcasing an NBA-worthy scoring ability.
Unfortunately, Robinson’s season was cut short by an injury. He suffered a torn ECU tendon in his right wrist during a practice collision in February and underwent surgery in early March. However, after signing an Exhibit 10 deal, Robinson is clearly healthy and ready to make his NBA debut with the Cavaliers in Las Vegas.
When he's healthy, Robinson is seen as a dependable 3-and-D wing who can bring quick scoring off the bench at the NBA level. He stands out for his strong shooting and ability to guard multiple positions, making him a great fit for teams like Cleveland who need both floor spacing and solid perimeter defense.
Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed but include bonuses of up to $85K if the player is waived and then spends at least 60 days with his team’s G League affiliate. In Robinson’s case, that G League team would be the Cleveland Charge.
More importantly, Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted into two-way deals, so Robinson will try to make his case to earn a two-way deal with the Cavaliers during Summer League and training camp.