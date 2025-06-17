Cavaliers Insider Reveals Team's Thought Process Behind Trading Darius Garland
Although he's sidelined to start the season after having toe surgery, trade speculation hasn't cooled down surrounding Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland.
After the Cavaliers saw their season end in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second straight year, many were hoping for a dramatic shake-up of the roster. Soon after, reports surfaced that Cleveland isn't actively looking to trade Garland but they might consider offers from opposing teams for the All-Star.
Well, after Garland's surgery on his nagging toe injury, it appears to have changed the Cavalier's thought process on trading the star.
According to Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, rather than trading Garland this summer, Cleveland could want to wait and see how Garland looks on the court after surgery rather than rushing to trade him for a less impactful offer.
"The Cavs are still receiving trade calls about Garland," Pluto wrote. "There’s a sense teams are trying to see if the Cavs would have a lower price for their two-time All Star point guard due to his surgery. The Cavs’ stance is, 'Why do that? Let’s see how he looks after the surgery.'
"The Cavs believe the loss to Indiana in the playoffs showed the need for Garland to handle the pressing defense. Garland played in some of the games, but was hurting and couldn’t move well.
"If the Cavs do decide to trade Garland, it perhaps would make more sense to first see how he performs when he is back on the court. Coming back from surgery and having three years and $127 million left on his maximum contract is why the Cavs aren’t receiving any eye-popping offers for the guard."
So, rather than jumping on a lesser offer, the Cavaliers don't appear to be pressed when it comes to trading Garland. Instead, they'd rather let things play out and see if the two-time All-Star can be a difference-maker come playoff time, especially if the offers for Garland remain underwhelming