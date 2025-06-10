Cleveland Cavaliers Linked to Intriguing Team Amid Darius Garland Trade Rumors
Darius Garland has been at the center of rumors and speculation since the moment the Cleveland Cavaliers' postseason run came to a premature end.
The All-Star guard underwent toe surgery earlier this week, and his availability for the start of next season is still up in the air, but that hasn't stopped the trade speculation from continuing.
Grant Afseth of RG.org reported on Tuesday that "The Sacramento Kings have identified Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland as a trade target as they seek to address the team's vacancy at lead guard this offseason, multiple league sources told RG."
From Sacramento's perspective, it would make sense for them to find a replacement star point guard after the team traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs at last year's deadline.
Per Afseth, "Sacramento is motivated to find a long-term solution at point guard" after Fox's departure.
Garland is coming off one of his best seasons in recent memory, averaging 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from behind the arc.
Any deal in which the Cavaliers are giving up Garland still has to make them a better team unless the Kings are willing to give up Domantas Sabonis in a DG deal, and it's hard to see what the Kings could give up to make that happen for Cleveland.
Still, it'll be interesting to see if the Kings continue to emerge in trade rumors for Garland as the offseason continues.
