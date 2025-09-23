Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson hopes for a healthy season from Lonzo Ball
The Cavaliers need to have a big season from newcomer guard Lonzo Ball.
The team opted to send guard Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Ball this past offseason, showcasing the committment to building more depth behind current star point guard Darius Garland.
Garland will be out of play for the first few months of the 2025-26 regular season due to the toe surgery he had back on June 9. The injury caused him to miss time at the tail end of the regular season and gave him issues throughout the playoffs.
Ball will be given a lot of chances to solidify not only his role, but his identity with Cleveland early in his tenure with the squad.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson of the Cavaliers hopes to see Ball stay healthy and will have a game plan in place to ensure he can get the necessary rest.
"He was in here yesterday," Atkinson said of Ball. "He looked great. You know, with his history, we oviously have to have a smart plan in place... I do think he has had some bad luck."
Throughout his career, Ball has suffered countless injuries.
Last year, he returned from knee surgery and played good for the Bulls before he went down with a wrist injury. Prior to last season, he was out for back-to-back seasons due to a meniscus tear and a cartilage transplant. In total, he had three surgeries from January 2022 through March 2023.
"You guys know how good he is defensively," Atkinson said. "That's what really excites me. I mean, high steal guy. He's a guy who gets three steals in ten minutes. You know, really great feel on the defensive end and a heck of a defensive competitor."
Since joining the league in the 2017-18 season, he has averaged over a steal a game and nearly a block a game. His career-high in steals in a game is six, coming against the Milwaukee Bucks back in the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He also has been an elite playmaker, averaging 5.8 assists across his eight-year career. When healthy, he is one of the most dangerous two-way guards in the league.
"He's low-key, wants to hoop and already I can see he's made two suggestions already to the coaching staff," Atkinson said. "...We're going to get that IQ part, too, from a guy who has seen it all in the league."
The Cavaliers have relied too heavily on Garland to do it all: playmake, score and be stout defensively, all characteristics he cannot do solo each night. Ball will help to give Garland a chance to catch his breath and get off the court, with Cleveland not losing much production while he takes time to stay healthy.
"Preparing his [Ball's] body, getting a good plan in place. At the end of the day, we need that guy healthy for the playoffs." Atkinson said.
The Cavaliers start the preseason in just a short amount of time.
The team's first matchup comes on Tuesday, Oct. 7, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST against Ball's former team: the Bulls.