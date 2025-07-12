Cavaliers' Koby Altman Reveals Team's Expectation Heading Into Next Season
Last season's second-round exit against the Indiana Pacers was a bitter pill to swallow for the Cleveland Cavaliers. On paper, the Cavaliers were more talented heading into the series but still at times lacked the mental toughness to go from a regular season contender to a legitimate title threat.
However, in the eyes of Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, Cleveland having their door slam shut by Indiana was an opportunity to open a championship window.
“It’s tough the way we ended,” Altman said during the broadcast of Cleveland’s Summer League matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. “[There are] a lot of expectations this year that we hadn’t had in years past. It’s a space we want to live in.
“As Channing (Frye) knows, we had four straight years of expectations of [reaching] The Finals. That’s a different space to live in. We’re excited to live in that space now.”
In the past, Altman had been hesitant to say that the Cavaliers were entering their championship window, always trying to stress that Cleveland has to trust the process and grow as a team. However, after a rebuild after LeBron James left town for a second time, Altman believes these young Cavaliers are no longer up-and-coming. Instead, it's time for Cleveland to contend.
“I think the hardest part was getting the talent to Cleveland after LeBron left for the second time,” Altman admitted. “We had to rebuild it from the ground up. We’ve done a great job in the draft and [with] timely trades, obviously, [with] Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell.
“Now [we’re] surrounding them with the talent to get to the next level is what we need to do. But, I think this year, it’s internal growth. Obviously, Evan Mobley is still 24 years old and still growing. His internal growth, Darius is only 25, we’re still young. But now we live in a space of where we’re [trying] to get to the NBA Finals and see what we can do.”
With the depth and talent Altman has assembled, Cleveland will be a formidable team next season. But now that the Eastern Conference being considered wide open next season, it could finally be the opportunity the Cavaliers need to break through to the other side.