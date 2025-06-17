Cavaliers Expect to Lean On This Player If Ty Jerome Leaves in Free Agency
One of the Cleveland Cavaliers' greatest strengths during the 2024-25 season was their strength in numbers. However, due to the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Cleveland's greatest strength is about to be put to the test this offseason.
Under the NBA CBA, the Cavaliers are designated as a second apron team due to how expensive their roster is. That second apron status limits Cleveland's options during NBA free agency. More importantly, could keep them from retaining sixth man Ty Jerome, who is an unrestricted free agent that's expected to make top dollar this offseason.
If the Cavaliers are unable to keep Jerome, it creates a bit of a crisis with All-Star guard Darius Garland expected to miss time after undergoing surgery on his nagging big toe injury. If Jerome is gone and Garland is sidelined, it could ruin Cleveland's offensive flow to start the year.
However, according to long-term Cavaliers insider Terry Pluto, the team isn't as pressed if they're unable to keep Jerome because of, in his eyes, an in-house option in Craig Porter Jr., who could be ready for a bigger role.
"The Cavs don’t know if they will be able to re-sign Ty Jerome," said Pluto. "It becomes very complicated on the salary cap for several reasons that aren’t easily explained. The Pacers revealed Jerome’s limitations handling the ball against pressure.
"One of Atkinson’s mistakes in the Indiana series was not giving point guard Craig Porter Jr. more time to help bring the ball up the court against Indiana’s pressure. He is a poised ball handler, more athletic than Jerome. He could be a very important part of the team next season.
"Atkinson was hired partly because of his player development skills. This offseason and upcoming training camp is time for the coaches to raise the level of play for Jaylon Tyson and Porter. "
After going undrafted in 2023, Porter Jr. has been grinding away with the Cavaliers, waiting for his time to shine. If Cleveland is unable to re-sign Jerome in free agency, then Porter could become a staple in the rotation, carrying point guard responsibilities while Garland recovers and eventually taking over for Jerome as the team's sixth man.