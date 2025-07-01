Cavaliers Make Bold Investment in Second-Round Guard With Multi-Year Deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are showing strong belief in their 2025 second-round pick, signing rookie guard Tyrese Proctor to a four-year, $8.69 million deal, a significant commitment for the 49th overall selection.
According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the deal includes two guaranteed years, a partially guaranteed third, and a team option in the fourth, securing Proctor a full-time roster spot rather than a two-way contract.
Proctor’s signing is notable not just for its structure but for what it signals. Cleveland sees real long-term potential in the 6-foot-4 guard from Duke. Known for his poise and basketball IQ, Proctor averaged 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists as a junior last season, while shooting a strong 40.5% from three-point range.
He ranked fourth in the ACC in both three-point percentage and threes made per game, and helped lead Duke to its 23rd ACC Tournament title, where he knocked down a career-high six three-pointers in the championship game.
With Ty Jerome departing in free agency and the Cavaliers reshuffling their backcourt, adding Lonzo Ball and re-signing Sam Merrill, Proctor could have a legitimate opportunity to compete for early minutes under new head coach Kenny Atkinson.
A graduate of the NBA Global Academy and the 14th player from the program to make it to the league, Proctor brings international pedigree, collegiate experience, and a balanced skillset to a Cleveland roster that’s quietly reshaping itself for sustained success. He’ll wear No. 24 as he begins his NBA journey, formerly worn by Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson, who will switch to No. 20.
NBA teams rarely hand out multi-year deals to second-rounders, but in Proctor’s case, the Cavaliers clearly believe they’ve found someone worth investing in, helping push the team closer toward title contention.