Cavaliers' NBA G League Affiliate Wins Prestigious League-Wide Award
The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, have been named the winner of the NBA G League’s 2024-25 President’s Choice Award, a prestigious honor recognizing a franchise that exemplifies excellence in business performance.
Selected personally by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the award highlights the Charge’s all-around success across key operational pillars, including community engagement, revenue growth, and promotional innovation.
“It is my honor and privilege to present this year’s President’s Choice Award to the Cleveland Charge,” said Abdur-Rahim. “The Charge have consistently ranked among the top performers in business operations across the G League, and I’m thrilled to see the entire organization receive this well-deserved recognition.”
The Charge had a historic 2024-25 season highlighted with a move to Cleveland Public Hall that led to growth across multiple departments including ticket sales, corporate partnerships and digital engagement.
The honor reflects a season of remarkable milestones for the Charge, highlighted by their move to the historic Cleveland Public Hall. The venue shift helped spark growth in ticket sales, digital engagement, and corporate partnerships, culminating in an average attendance that ranked sixth in the G League.
“This award is a testament to the hard work of our entire Cleveland Charge organization,” said Charge President Rocco Maragas. “Being recognized for excellence in all areas – community engagement, promotional creativity, revenue and several others – is incredibly rewarding. We're proud to set the standard for what it means to run a world-class organization in the NBA G League.”
Throughout the season, fans were treated to six theme jersey nights, including crowd favorites like Retro Cavaliers and Deadpool, as well as exciting giveaways and the team’s first celebrity night featuring Jon Gries, known for his role as Uncle Rico.
Off the court, the Charge deepened their local roots through programs like Barbershop Banter, Homeroom Hoopers, and impactful events such as Cleveland Clinic Children’s Night and the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, raising funds and awareness for meaningful causes.