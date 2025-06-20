Cavaliers' New Coach Might Be Exactly What Evan Mobley Needs
As his star continues to rise, the Cleveland Cavaliers will only go as far as Evan Mobley can carry them. Last season, Mobley earned his first All-Star honors, and his career-best numbers across the board also earned him second-team All-NBA recognition.
Mobley's success has set the standard for him to be the key to Cleveland winning. To help him tap into that potential, the Cavaliers brought in former Sacramento Kings assistant coach and director of player development Jawad Williams.
Hiring Williams was not only to replace the departing Jordan Ott, who was signed by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, and more importantly, it's to take Mobley and the Cavaliers to the next level.
“Everybody knows Jordan Ott was huge when it came to player development,” Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor shared. “The Phoenix Suns pointed that out in their press release when they hired Jordan, and the work that he did with Evan Mobley.”
What makes this pairing for Mobley intriguing is Williams’ recent experience in Sacramento, where he witnessed an offense centered around a playmaking big man in Domantas Sabonis, something Cleveland wants to implement more of next season.
“Think about what they’re trying to turn Evan Mobley into here and the environment that Jawad’s coming from," Jimmy Watkins said in reply to Fedor's comments. "The Sacramento Kings, they were one of very few teams in the NBA that use their center to initiate so many different [actions]. Domantas Sabonis, he is the sun around which all of the pieces of the Sacramento Kings offense were involved.”
If everything pans out, Williams’ presence will help Mobley to take continue evolving into a superstar on the offensive end of the floor. An offense built entirely around Mobley could be huge for the Cavaliers and be a difference maker, especially come playoff time, where Cleveland wants to be contending for an NBA title.