Cavaliers Receive Disappointing Darius Garland Injury Update Before Game 3
When Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland missed the final two games of the first-round series against the Miami Heat, many expected him to return when the team faced the Pacers.
However, Garland's toe injury has proven more severe than initially anticipated. The All-Star guard has not played in the Eastern Conference Semifinals yet, where the Cavaliers trail the Pacers by two games.
Indiana hosts Cleveland in Game 3 on Friday night, but the chances for Garland to play are slim, according to ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland's "5 Good Minutes With Windy" show on Thursday morning, Windhorst shared a gloomy outlook for Garland as the guard recovers from his injury.
"Darius Garland is truly hurt," Windhorst said. "Darius Garland had this injury at the end of the regular season. They gave him a couple of days off. They brought him back for the playoffs and he played, because what you're supposed to do is play in the playoffs, and then he was re-injured. They didn't hold him out because they were super conservative with the injury. He played, and he was re-injured, and the injury is worse."
Windhorst noted that, despite the Cavaliers consistently listing Garland as "questionable," the official injury designation does not mean that he has been close to being healthy.
"I think fans see 'questionable,' and they think that the guys are kind of like, 'well, I feel a little sore today,'" Windhorst said. "That is obviously not the case. He is obviously hurt. He has been out several weeks... It's a terrible break, it stinks that this would happen to the Cavs right now, but you can't focus on injury and pain management and say that's the reason why the Cavs are struggling right now."
In addition to Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter also missed the Cavs' Game 2 loss due to injury. While the availability for the three is up in the air, Cleveland will need as much help as it can get to avoid falling into an insurmountable 3-0 hole.