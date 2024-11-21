Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Rookie Fares Historically Well In First Career NBA Start

Cleveland's Jaylon Tyson had a strong performance against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Logan Potosky

Nov 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) drives to the basket against against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers earned another resounding victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the second night of a back-to-back.

With six Cleveland players out due to injury, Cavaliers rookie Jaylon Tyson made his first career NBA start against an also undermanned New Orleans squad.

And he took advantage of the opportunity in a historic way.

Tyson totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in the Wine and Gold's win. These were all career-highs for him, as he recorded his first career NBA double-double.

According to Cavs Notes on X, the 21-year-old became the first Cavaliers rookie to tally these numbers in a game since Brad Daugherty, who did so in a 107-83 victory over the Boston Celtics on April 7, 1987.

Tyson got off to a hot start offensively, making each of his first six field goals. Overall, he shot 7-for-12 (58.3%) from the field, 1-for-4 (25%) from three-point range, and 1-for-2 (50%) from the free throw line in a career-high 37 minutes of action.

Tyson's performance was a glimpse of why Cleveland selected him 20th overall in this year's NBA Draft out of the University of California, Berkeley.

Last season, he averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for game for the Golden Bears, and was one of just two major-conference players with at least these averages. As a result, he was named a top-10 finalist for the 2023-24 Julius Erving Award, which recognizes the top small forward in men's college basketball.

Tyson and the Cavaliers will continue their three-game homestand when they host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, November 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Logan Potosky
