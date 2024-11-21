Cavaliers Rookie Fares Historically Well In First Career NBA Start

In his first career @NBA start, @jaylontyson became the first @cavs rookie to tally at least 16 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST and 2 STL in a single game since Brad Daugherty on 4/7/87 (20 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL vs. Boston).#LetEmKnow