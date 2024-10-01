Cavaliers Star Reveals When He Knew He'd Sign Extension With Cleveland
Much was made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell's contract situation this summer.
But as rumors swirled that Mitchell had his eyes on greener pastures heading into the final year of his deal, the star guard knew for a while he was going to be sticking around in Cleveland.
"I knew for sure, I would say probably around January, around the Paris game," Mitchell said. "I knew for sure. I thought about it at the beginning of the year and it's been in my mind. I knew, but, you know, you obviously have to do checks and all that. But I I knew for sure, probably January, February, that this is where I wanted to be."
Six months later Mitchell fulfilled that prophecy, inking a five-year $150.3 million extension with the franchise. For an organization that is constantly living in the shadow of a bygone era where LeBron James reigned supreme over the city, Mitchell proved that star players who aren't necessarily from here can choose Cleveland.
Mitchell rebuked all the rumors suggesting he'd end up with his childhood team in the New York Knicks. For him, Cleveland works just fine, and he's felt that way from the beginning.
"When I got traded here, it's no secret, I thought I was going to New York, and I didn't know much about Cleveland," Mitchell said. "And from the minute I got here, I told my mom, I was like, 'yo, I really like it here.'"
That would have been enough to convince Cavaliers fans just how much he enjoys playing in Cleveland, but he was hardly done waxing poetic about the city he calls home now.
"It's just the people," said Mitchell. "It's very convenient for travel, you know back and forth from where I live, traffics not that bad unless it's 5 p.m. Just the passion from the fans. The food is good. I'm a very simple person. Don't need nothing too crazy.
"So Cleveland, it's just been amazing to me. And then this is obviously excluding everything that happens on the basketball floor. I mean, as a place to live for me. I love it.
Mitchell also reaffirmed something he said in his introductory press conference two years ago.
"I said it from the first press conference, It gets cold, but I'm used to the cold," he said. "I dress better in the cold, and so for me, it was just like a no brainer."