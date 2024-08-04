Cavaliers Star Still Subject of Trade Speculation After Extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Jarrett Allen to a three-year, $91 million contract extension last week, which seemed to squelch any notion that the big man could be traded.
That does not mean teams around the NBA won't be inquiring about him, however.
Allen becomes eligible to be traded on Feb. 2, just four days before the NBA trade deadline, via NBA insider Marc Stein.
Stein adds that there is an "ongoing belief" around the league that Allen and Evan Mobley may not be a long-term fit in the Cavaliers' frontcourt, which could result in Cleveland jettisoning Allen.
It was also recently speculated that Allen's trade value has actually increased since he inked his new deal, as he is now under contract for the next five years at a very reasonable rate.
Multiple clubs expressed interest in Allen before the extension.
Of course, just because teams may inquire about Allen's availability between now and the trade deadline does not mean that the Cavs are going to move him.
New head coach Kenny Atkinson—who coached Allen with the Brooklyn Nets—seems married to the idea of attempting to go all in with the Cavaliers' current cast. It appears more likely that Cleveland will try to further develop Mobley's offensive repertoire rather than trade Allen.
In addition to Allen, the Cavs also signed Donovan Mitchell and Mobley to contract extensions this offseason, indicating their obvious desire to run it back with the same group. They also agreed to a long-term pact with Darius Garland during the summer of 2022.
The Cavaliers have won 99 regular-season games over the last two years. They went 48-34 and lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs this past season.