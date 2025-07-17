Cavaliers Should Take a Swing on This Two-Time All-Star Guard Free Agent
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still on the hunt for cheap, available talent that could help them in their title chase in the 2025-26 NBA season. As they're well over the second apron, they can only sign players to veteran minimum deals moving forward, but that doesn't mean they can't still add meaningful contributors on the open market.
The free agency pool has mostly dried up now, but so has the money across the league. Most of the players still without a contract should be willing to sign a minimum deal, especially for a contending team like the Cavs, so they can prove their worth, compete for a championship, and possibly earn a more lucrative deal later on.
Bradley Beal just did something similar, signing a discounted two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a buyout of the final two seasons of his arrangement with the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs adding a talent like Beal after he was bought out would have been the perfect kind of buy-low move that could have paid off big time in this upcoming campaign. Thankfully, they can replicate that sort of roster addition by signing two-time All-Star and former second-overall pick Victor Oladipo.
Victor Oladipo is the perfect low-risk, high-reward free agent target for the Cavaliers
According to ESPN, Victor Oladipo is seeking an NBA comeback and recently held a private workout in front of several NBA personnel, most of whom came away convinced by the former All-NBA guard's prospects at a return:
"Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback."
Oladipo hasn't played in two years, but the time spent away from the league might have allowed him to properly rehabilitate his body and further fine-tune his skills. Last time he was healthy, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and an enticing 1.4 steals in 26 minutes a game for the Miami Heat. He had also elevated his game in the playoffs, jumping to 11.5 points on 53 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc, but went down with a torn left patellar tendon after just two games.
At this point in the offseason, Cleveland shouldn't be looking for a solid-but-unspectacular innings-eater. Instead, they should be using their two open roster spots to swing for the fences in hopes of adding somebody who can significantly raise their ceiling and potentially help lead them to a championship. Victor Oladipo could be that guy.