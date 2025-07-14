3 Veteran Minimum Targets the Cavaliers Should Sign in Free Agency
For the most part, 2025 NBA Free Agency has come and gone. Like with most years, the bulk of the available talent pool and, more importantly, the majority of the freed-up money dries up within the first three days. Two weeks later, there's practically no cap space remaining. However, there are still quite a few mercenaries who could make an impact next season who have yet to land a deal on the open market.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been relatively quiet in free agency, largely due to the restrictions they have as a second-apron team with over $152 million committed to their "core four" players: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. Add in De'Andre Hunter and his $23 million figure, and they're already well over the $154 million salary cap for the 2025-26 season.
They currently only have 13 players on the roster, which means they still have two open roster spots, one of which they'll be required to fill. They could use those spots on someone they've already been connected with, like Al Horford or Chris Paul, but there are a few others they should be looking at, too. They'll only be able to sign players to veteran minimum deals now, but that doesn't mean they still can't add meaningful contributors.
The Cleveland Cavaliers should target these three free agents on veteran minimum deals
1. Malcolm Brogdon
Normally, a 32-year-old coming off a two-year, $45 million deal wouldn't be expected to sign a minimum contract. However, between his season-ending ankle injury from February, the oversaturation of guards in the NBA, and the two-year gap since the last time he played meaningful basketball, there's a reason that Malcolm Brogdon is still available.
Even with the question marks surrounding his effectiveness for next season, he'd still be a perfect candidate for a veteran minimum contract and a roster spot from the Cavaliers. He has experience running the offense off the bench, evidenced by his Sixth Man of the Year award from 2022-23, and would be a natural fit for Ty Jerome's role from last year. He shot poorly for the Washington Wizards this past season but still chipped in over 12 points and four assists in under 24 minutes a night in 24 games. Signing a one-year "prove-it" deal with a contending Cavs team would be a great way for him to revive his career and rehabilitate his value.
2. Doug McDermott
With a frontcourt featuring two non-shooters in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland could always use some more shooting on their roster, as could pretty much every contender in the league. The Cavaliers could also afford to add more depth on the wings. Doug McDermott would fit both of those needs.
Due to his one-dimensional game, glaring lack of foot speed, and aversion to defense, he didn't see the court much for a Sacramento Kings team that was chock-full of defensively-challenged wings. In his limited opportunities, he still managed to cash in on nearly 44 percent of his 2.4 triples per game, though. On a minimum deal to round out the end of their bench, the Cavs could do a lot worse than a career 41 percent deep sniper.
3. Thomas Bryant
Like McDermott, Thomas Bryant would fill multiple holes for the Cavs. He could reasonably step in and instantly become the backup center for Cleveland, a spot that Larry Nance Jr. currently occupies. The latter might be the better overall player, but Bryant more recently contributed to a competitive team, and Nance Jr. might actually be at his best as a power forward next to a floor-spacing five like Bryant.
He doesn't offer much as a rim protector, but Bryant can space the floor, rebound the ball, and occupy space on defense as a big body. He proved in this past postseason with the Indiana Pacers that he can fill in for a contender without looking completely out of place. With career averages of 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 35 percent shooting from 3-point land, he could provide valuable depth and versatility for a Cavs team that was prone to offensive ruts last year.