Cavaliers' Ty Jerome Makes Shocking Revelation in First Message Since Leaving
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome has officially moved on, signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. But as he embarks on this next chapter, Jerome revealed a tough truth that caught many Cavaliers fans off guard, he was never given the option to re-sign in Cleveland.
Jerome, who quickly became a fan favorite with his high-energy play and fearless scoring off the bench, addressed his departure in a heartfelt Instagram story. While thanking Cavs fans for their support, he dropped a surprising note.
"Cleveland, this past year will always hold a special place in my heart," Jerome said on his Instagram story. "Although I was never presented with the option of returning nor did last season end how I wanted to, I will never forget all that this year brought."
The revelation landed hard with fans, especially those hoping to see Jerome return as part of head coach Kenny Atkinson’s “strength-in-numbers” philosophy. Jerome’s contributions last season made him a dark horse finalist for Sixth Man of the Year and a symbol of the grit Cleveland embraced.
His departure sparked debate. Some questioned the Cavaliers' decision to trade for Lonzo Ball and prioritize a potential extension for sharpshooter Sam Merrill instead. Now, knowing the team reportedly never entertained bringing Jerome back only adds to their frustration.
Still, the harsh reality is that basketball is a business. With the Cavaliers navigating a tight salary cap under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, tough decisions are unavoidable. Jerome found financial security and a fresh opportunity in Memphis, even if it wasn't the reunion many in Cleveland had hoped for.