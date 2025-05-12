Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Urged to Consider Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

Cleveland could shake up their roster this offseason.

Gavin Dorsey

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following a historic 64-win season that gave the Cavaliers the top seed in the East, Cleveland has its back against the wall. The Indiana Pacers lead the Cavs, three games to one, in the second round of the NBA Playoffs and need just one more win to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Injuries to Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter have derailed Cleveland's championship hopes, and if the Cavs are eliminated in the second round for the second consecutive year, some believe the team could look to make significant roster changes in the offseason.

That includes 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman, who speculated Monday that Cleveland could attempt to trade for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"We are one game away from being off to the races," Carman said. "Put Giannis out there, see what people say. Get throttled tomorrow night, see what happens then. If they lose like this tomorrow night, if they go out there and they get beat tomorrow night, even if they look okay, you've lost in five games. Give [the Bucks] a call."

A trade for a two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo would likely require the Cavaliers to part with at least one, if not two, of stars Garland, Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. The team's "Core Four" has powered Cleveland to its outstanding season this year, but Carman questioned whether they can truly be considered a "Core Four" if the team can only reach the second round of the playoffs.

The rumors of a potential Antetokounmpo trade come on the heels of a report from ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania on Monday, who said the Bucks forward is "open-minded" about the possibility of playing elsewhere.

Antetokounmpo, 30, was an MVP finalist this season after averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on 60.1% efficiency. The nine-time All-Star led Milwaukee to an NBA Championship in 2021.

Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News