Cavs Forward Reveals Honest Take On Team’s Performance Last Season
Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first playoff series since 2018 by taking down the Orlando Magic in seven games in the opening round. For many, taking such a large step forward would be a success, but Max Strus had a different feeling when he joined Danny Cunningham on the Locked On Cavs Podcast.
The organization made it clear they weren’t satisfied with last year’s results when they fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. In the moment, you expect players to feel the same way. However, after being given some time, players may reflect and look at the season differently.
“The group that we have that’s all coming back, we didn’t really see last year as a success. Which I think is something we can build on and be happy about,” Strus said on Monday’s Locked on Cavs episode. “We won a playoff series, but I think this team is capable of a lot more and should have higher expectations.”
From what it seems, Strus and the rest of the returning members of the Cavs weren’t satisfied with the result they got. Despite dealing with several injuries in the playoffs and running into the eventual NBA Champions Boston Celtics, the team still felt they could have gone further.
The hunger is admirable from the young Cavs roster, but it sets a high bar for their season. The fear is that the only thing defining a successful season for the Cavs is reaching an Eastern Conference Finals.
While the goal was just three wins away last season, there are still powerhouses in the Eastern Conference to get through, such as the Celtics, Knicks, Bucks, and 76ers.
“The longer you're together, the better off you’re going to be. I think it’s going to be very positive that we brought everyone back to run it back with this group,” Strus stated.
A similar lineup led by a new coach will have lofty goals for this upcoming season, but the wait is almost over. The Cavs kick off their season on October 23rd against the Toronto Raptors.