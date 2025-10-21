Missing De'Andre Hunter is a major hurdle for the Cavaliers to overcome
The 2025-26 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers looked exciting just months ago.
But after the team was dealt major injuries to guards Darius Garland and Max Strus, they received yet another blow. This time, it comes from the player who was supposed to step up and fill the hole of Strus; De'Andre Hunter.
Hunter was banged up in the Cavaliers' preseason matchup against the Detroit Pistons in the final game before the regular season. He went on to play through the discomfort, but ultimately his knee stiffened up and he was ruled to have a knee contusion.
This news is disheartening for Cleveland fans, as the team is expected to play against the New York Knicks, tomorrow, Oct. 22 for the opening game of the regular season. The Knicks are no push-over team, so the Cavaliers must be ready to go.
So, what does this injury bug mean for the Cavaliers?
In the 2024-25 season, Hunter contributed 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 46.1% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range. In just 17 games for the Cavaliers after joining from a mid-season trade, he was solid.
Strus, who was starting over Hunter, went down with a foot injury in the offseason.
“I was just working out and went to jump off my foot and it cracked,” said Strus. “Kind of unlucky and unfortunate. But we’re here now and dealing with it. I will be alright.”
With Strus being hurt, Hunter was set to vault into the starting lineup for the beginning of the 2025-26 season, a role that would be critical for the team.
The projected starting lineup had guards Sam Merrill and Donovan Mitchell side by side, Hunter at the small forward spot, 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley at power forward and center Jarrett Allen at the center.
But obviously, this injury to Hunter has left a gapping hole now in the lineup.
“We have a lot of guys who are going to be able to step up. It’s going to be a next-man-up mentality,” Strus said. “Who knows? It’s early in the season. Going to be a lot of growing pains and guys figuring out where they can fit in. I think they will be fine. A lot of guys will be able to step up and fill the void.”
In Hunter's place, the Cavaliers have a number of options they can look to.
This offseason the team brought in veteran guard Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, signed forward Larry Nance Jr. and drafted guard Tyrese Proctor. Each of these players could end up filling Hunter and Strus' void, but there is one man not listed here who should get the call.
That player is second-year Jaylon Tyson.
He was taken with the No. 20 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft and played in 47 games last season. He played in limited minutes, putting up 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 34.5% from deep. Those aren't bad numbers at all, especially considering he only averaged 9.6 minutes a game when active.
He is a consistent, versatile shooter who can create his own shots, a consistent defender and at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, can matchup with just about anyone.
Tyson would be the perfect fit to slide into the starting lineup alongside Merrill, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen, at least until the rest of the lineup returns to health.
This opportunity can also serve as a test to what the Cavaliers have in Tyson and if he has a real chance to become a contributor on a NBA championship-contending side.
Time will tell if Tyson will get an increase in time to start the 2025-26 season, but for now, the Cavaliers need to make a quick decision on who will fill the void Hunter and Strus have left.